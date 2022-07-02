MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, July 2

Let’s talk about today’s nine-game main slate on DraftKings to help you in your MLB DFS contests today. It’s really more of an eight-game slate since the Marlins-Nationals game may be rained out, but even still, there are some interesting matchups on the schedule. That includes a showdown between the Cardinals and Phillies, and an AL West battle with the Angels and Astros. Here are the top plays and value picks to consider for this Saturday afternoon.

Top Pitchers

Dylan Cease CWS vs. SF, ($9,500) — One of the best pitching matchups of the day will take place out west as Cease will try to outduel the Giants’ Logan Webb. After some up-and-down starts in May and June, Cease has really settled in over his past three outings. He’s recorded 32 strikeouts and allowed only one earned run over 18 innings during that span. He should have success against a San Francisco lineup that has scored three or fewer runs in seven of their previous 11 games, including Friday’s 1-0 defeat.

Spencer Strider, ATL vs. CIN ($8,200) — Strider is $800 cheaper than his counterpart in this game, Tyler Mahle, but he has a little more strikeout potential and a better chance to earn the win now that he has been fully stretched out as a starter. The Braves’ offense, which leads MLB in extra-base hits, provides plenty of support, and Strider is coming off of throwing six shutout innings and totaling 24 DK points against the Dodgers.

Top Hitters

Shohei Ohtani, LAA vs. HOU ($6,500) — Ohtani is batting .400 with a .535 on-base percentage, five homers, 13 RBIs and 11 walks over his previous 10 games. He went deep Friday and is 3-for-9 with a double and a homer against Astros probable starting pitcher Jose Urquidy.

Kyle Tucker, HOU vs. LAA ($5,100) — In that same game, take a look at Tucker, who has been on just about everything that Angels starter Patrick Sandoval has thrown at him during their encounters. Tucker has owned the lefty-lefty matchup to the tune of 4-for-8 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs.

Value Pitcher

George Kirby, SEA vs. OAK ($7,800) — It’s not a great slate for value pitchers, but Kirby has the best odds of giving you the biggest return on your investment. The talented right-hander has experienced the typical ups and downs for a rookie hurler, but he has a 29-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his past six starts (33 innings) and shut out the Athletics through six innings with six K’s back on June 22.

Value Hitter

Austin Riley, ATL vs. CIN ($4,700) — Riley has collected five hits, including a homer and three RBIs, over his past two games. Today, he’ll face Mahle, against whom he is 4-for-5 with a dinger in his career.