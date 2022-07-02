Money in the Bank: How to watch,what to watch for WWE’s July pay-per-view

The WWE will descend upon Sin City this weekend with Money in the Bank coming live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will take place on Saturday, July 2 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

How to watch Money in the Bank

Date: Saturday, July 2nd

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during Money in the Bank

As is the case every year, the show will be headlined by the two Money in the Bank ladder matches for both the men and women on the roster. The women’s match will feature Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. The men’s match will feature Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and TBD. The winners of the Money in the Bank briefcase will earn the right to “cash in” a title opportunity at any time for the next year.

The show’s undercard will feature four title matches including Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending against Carmella and Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey facing Natalya.

Full list of matches*

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBD

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

United States Championship - Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

*Card subject to change.