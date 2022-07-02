How to watch Money in the Bank online via live stream

The WWE heads to Las Vegas this weekend with Hell in a Cell taking place from MGM Grand Arena on Saturday, July 2. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Peacock.

As is the case every year, the show will be headlined by the two Money in the Bank ladder matches for both the men and women on the roster. The women’s match will feature Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. The men’s match will feature Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and TBD. The winners of the Money in the Bank briefcase will earn the right to “cash in” a title opportunity at any time for the next year.

The show’s undercard will feature four title matches inluding Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending against Carmella and Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey facing Natalya.

You will only be able to watch Money in the Bank via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Below is a full list of matches for the PPV.

Full list of matches*

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBD

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

United States Championship - Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

*Card subject to change