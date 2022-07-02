Full card for 2022 Money in the Bank PPV event

WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Saturday, July 2. The show will air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock. As is the case every year, the show will be headlined by the two Money in the Bank ladder matches for both the men and women on the roster.

The women’s match will feature Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. The men’s match will feature Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and TBD. The winners of the Money in the Bank briefcase will earn the right to “cash in” a title opportunity at any time for the next year.

The show’s undercard will feature four title matches, including Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending against Carmella and Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey facing Natalya. Belair was originally supposed to defend her belt against rhea Ripley but those plans changed with Ripley being put on the shelf with an injury. Meanwhile, the Rousey-Natalya feud is personal considering that the latter trained the former when she first got to the WWE.

The card rounds out with The Usos defending the unified tag titles against The Street Profits and Theory defending the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley. Theory has been rumored for a potential match against John Cena at SummerSlam, so it’ll be interesting to see what they do with him here

Full list of matches*

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBD

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

United States Championship - Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

*Card subject to change