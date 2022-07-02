Money in the Bank predictions: Questions for WWE’s July PPV event

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Saturday with Money in the Bank coming live from MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

The card is on the lighter side with just six matches announced for the show. The headliner of the show is, of course, the two Money in the Bank ladder matches for both the men and women. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $10,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the 10 questions you’ll need to answer correctly about the men’s ladder match to win that cash and offer our predictions below.

Will a ladder be broken during the match?

Yes or No

Will the first person to touch the briefcase win the contract?

Yes or No

Will John Cena confront the winner of the MITB contract after the match?

Yes or No

Cena is rumored to have a match at SummerSlam and it’s highly unlikely that it’ll have anything to do with the men’s Money in the Bank winner.

How many superstars will physically touch the briefcase during the match?

Over 5.5 or Under 5.5

How many claymores will be hit during the match?

Over 2.5 or Under 2.5

Three claymores would be overkill for Drew McIntyre. He’ll hit a solid two.

What is the maximum number of ladders in the ring at one time?

Over 2.5 or Under 2.5

Will anyone fall from the top of the ladder in the ring straight to the outside of the ring?

Yes or No

This a standard spot multi-man for ladder matches.

Will a first-time MITB ladder match participant win the contract?

Yes or No

The favorite is Seth Rollins heading in but keep your eye on either Sami Zayn or Riddle.

Will there be outside interference in the match?

Yes or No