What time Money in the Bank starts, when main event starts for July WWE PPV

WWE will hold one of its cornerstone pay-per-views on Saturday with Money in the Bank taking place live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The main show for Saturday will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Six matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

The main event of the evening will most likely be the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Seven superstars will participate in the match and attempt to secure themselves a guaranteed title opportunity within the next year. With this being just a six-match card, the main event should begin no later than 10:45 p.m. ET.

Full list of matches*

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBD

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

United States Championship - Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

*Card subject to change