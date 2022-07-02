What are the rules to a Money in the Bank ladder match?

One of the most important gimmick pay-per-view events on the WWE calendar will take place on Saturday with Money in the Bank coming live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. All of the action will air on Peacock.

As is the case every year, the main attraction of the show will be the two Money in the Bank ladder matches where male and female superstars will duke it out to guarantee themselves a title opportunity within the next year. Let’s go over everything you need to know about the matches.

Money in the Bank rules

Climb the ladder, and grab the briefcase. That’s it. It’s a straightforward ladder match where the objective is to secure the briefcase hanging above the ring.

Inside of the briefcase is a contract that guarantees the winner a title match at any time of their choosing for the next year. We’ve seen a wide variety of MITB winners “cash in” at opportune times, with some waiting several months to do it while others have cashed in on the same night they won the briefcase.

This Year’s Money in the Bank ladder matches

Both ladder matches will feature seven superstars attempting to climb the ladder and reach the briefcase. For the men’s match, participants include Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and a final participant to be determined. On the women’s side, participants include Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Asuka, and Becky Lynch.