Money in the Bank 2022: Live updates, results from WWE July PPV

WWE heads to Sin City on Saturday with Money in the Bank taking place from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and it will be streamed on Peacock.

As is the case every year, the show will be headlined by the two Money in the Bank ladder matches for both the men and women on the roster. The women’s match will feature Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. The men’s match will feature Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and TBD. The winners of the Money in the Bank briefcase will earn the right to “cash in” a title opportunity at any time for the next year.

Money in the Bank match results

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Winner: TBD

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap Moss

Winner: TBD

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

Winner: TBD

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

Winner: TBD

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

Winner: TBD

United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Winner: TBD