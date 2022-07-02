When is the next WWE pay-per-view after Money in the Bank?

WWE is heading to Sin City on Saturday for its Money in the Bank pay-per-view from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. While MITB is going to be an important show, it’s not too early to look at the company’s next pay-per-view.

WWE’s next pay-per-view will be SummerSlam, coming live from Nissan Stadium on July 30. One of their cornerstone “Big 4” shows, the company opted to schedule the event for late July instead of its traditional spot in August in order to secure an outdoor NFL stadium before the start of football season. This was supposed to be the company’s second stadium show in a span of one month, but that changed when they switched the location of MITB from Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The main event for the show has already been set as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will once again clash with Brock Lesnar for the belts, this time in a Last Man Standing match. The current iteration of this feud began at last year’s SummerSlam when Lesnar returned to the company after a year-plus hiatus. The original plans was for it to be Reigns vs. Randy Orton, but those plans were scrapped with Orton’s back injury putting him on the shelf.

Other matches that have already been hinted at but not officially confirmed are Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin and the recently signed Logan Paul vs. The Miz.