How much will the winner of the LIV Golf Invitational Portland receive?

The richest prize ever offered for a single golf tournament will be given away for the second time in three weeks, as the first-ever LIV Golf tournament in the United States will award a total of $25 million today to 48 participants at Pumpkin Ridge just outside Portland, Oregon.

A $4 million check will go to the winner, with Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz both tied at -8 with 18 holes to play. And for those that have chosen to participate, no prize pool has ever been close to what continues be awarded by the Saudi-backed promotion. No matter your opinion of LIV Golf, the one thing they are doing is disrupting the modern professional game with riches never before seen.

The winner of the PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois this week will take home $1,278,000 for beating 155 players. The third place finisher at LIV will take home $1.5 million for beating just 45 other opponents. And that’s all before we count the team prize pool, where three of the 12 teams will split another $5 million based on how they scored as a foursome over three days.

And that’s before you remember 87 of the 156 golfers at the John Deere will go home with nothing but an expired credential, as that’s how many didn’t make the cut and won’t receive any payment for playing whatsoever.

The 48th-place player at LIV this week will finish dead last, and still receive $120,000 merely for showing up and finishing three rounds of golf. The 17th-place player at the John Deere gets $115,375.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the individual prize money for the LIV Golf Invitational from Portland at Pumpkin Ridge:

$4,000,000 $2,125,000 $1,500,000 $1,050,000 $975,000 $800,000 $675,000 $625,000 $580,000 $560,000 $540,000 $450,000 $360,000 $270,000 $250,000 $240,000 $232,000 $226,000 $220,000 $200,000 $180,000 $172,000 $170,000 $168,000 $166,000 $164,000 $162,000 $160,000 $158,000 $156,000 $154,000 $152,000 $150,000 $148,000 $146,000 $144,000 $142,000 $140,000 $138,000 $136,000 $134,000 $132,000 $130,000 $128,000 $126,000 $124,000 $122,000 $120,000

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Invitational from Pumpkin Ridge. All prize money is shared equally amongst members of the team

First place team: $3 million

Second place team: $1.5 million

Third place team: $500,000