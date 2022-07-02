 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How much will the winner of the LIV Golf Invitational Portland receive?

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the LIV Golf Invitational, taking place at Pumpkin Ridge just outside Portland, Oregon.

By Collin Sherwin
Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during round two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on July 01, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The richest prize ever offered for a single golf tournament will be given away for the second time in three weeks, as the first-ever LIV Golf tournament in the United States will award a total of $25 million today to 48 participants at Pumpkin Ridge just outside Portland, Oregon.

A $4 million check will go to the winner, with Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz both tied at -8 with 18 holes to play. And for those that have chosen to participate, no prize pool has ever been close to what continues be awarded by the Saudi-backed promotion. No matter your opinion of LIV Golf, the one thing they are doing is disrupting the modern professional game with riches never before seen.

The winner of the PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois this week will take home $1,278,000 for beating 155 players. The third place finisher at LIV will take home $1.5 million for beating just 45 other opponents. And that’s all before we count the team prize pool, where three of the 12 teams will split another $5 million based on how they scored as a foursome over three days.

And that’s before you remember 87 of the 156 golfers at the John Deere will go home with nothing but an expired credential, as that’s how many didn’t make the cut and won’t receive any payment for playing whatsoever.

The 48th-place player at LIV this week will finish dead last, and still receive $120,000 merely for showing up and finishing three rounds of golf. The 17th-place player at the John Deere gets $115,375.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the individual prize money for the LIV Golf Invitational from Portland at Pumpkin Ridge:

  1. $4,000,000
  2. $2,125,000
  3. $1,500,000
  4. $1,050,000
  5. $975,000
  6. $800,000
  7. $675,000
  8. $625,000
  9. $580,000
  10. $560,000
  11. $540,000
  12. $450,000
  13. $360,000
  14. $270,000
  15. $250,000
  16. $240,000
  17. $232,000
  18. $226,000
  19. $220,000
  20. $200,000
  21. $180,000
  22. $172,000
  23. $170,000
  24. $168,000
  25. $166,000
  26. $164,000
  27. $162,000
  28. $160,000
  29. $158,000
  30. $156,000
  31. $154,000
  32. $152,000
  33. $150,000
  34. $148,000
  35. $146,000
  36. $144,000
  37. $142,000
  38. $140,000
  39. $138,000
  40. $136,000
  41. $134,000
  42. $132,000
  43. $130,000
  44. $128,000
  45. $126,000
  46. $124,000
  47. $122,000
  48. $120,000

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Invitational from Pumpkin Ridge. All prize money is shared equally amongst members of the team

First place team: $3 million
Second place team: $1.5 million
Third place team: $500,000

