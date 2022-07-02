Pick on the Total of Orioles-Twins for Saturday

The Baltimore Orioles have the best run line record in baseball this season thanks in large part to a bullpen that entered their current series with the Minnesota Twins third in the league in ERA and will look to hold down the Twins in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Baltimore Orioles vs Minnesota Twins (-225, 9)

The Orioles have four different relievers with at least 20 appearances that have an ERA below 2.00 and many will likely see action on Saturday with starter Jordan Lyles’ roar struggles.

Lyles has a 2.92 ERA at home compared to a 6.47 ERA on the road with all 11 of his home runs allowed coming away from home.

Sonny Gray gets the start and will look to keep his strong 2022 going, allowing two runs or fewer in nine of his 10 starts this season and just four earned runs in his last five starts.

The Orioles have scored three runs or fewer in four of their last five games and entered Friday averaging 4.1 runs per game for the season, which ranks 22nd the league.

With the Twins having allowed three runs or fewer in eight of their last 10 games, Saturday sets up for another low scoring affair.

The Play: Orioles vs Twins Under 9

