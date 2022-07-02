Tour de France results: Who won stage 2, who leads overall standings

The Tour de France wrapped up Stage 2 on Saturday and it was a wild close. A wreck split the peloton in the final three kilometers and pre-stage favorite Fabio Jakobsen won the stage in a last second sprint. Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen finished second and third, respectively.

Notably, the fact that the wreck occurred in the final three kilometers means everybody who wrecked will get the same time as the group winner. That group included overall favorite Tadej Pogačar, who had a puncture but will not lose time.

Wout van Aert finished second in the stage and his late push ahead of yellow jersey leader Yves Lampaert moves him into the general classification lead.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 2 followed by the new yellow jersey standings.

Stage 2 top finishers

Fabio Jakobsen Wout van Aert Mads Pedersen Danny van Poppel Jasper Philipsen Peter Sagan Jeremy Lecroq Dylan Groenewegen Luca Mozzato Hugo Hofstetter

Yellow jersey standings through Stage 2