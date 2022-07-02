 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tour de France results: Who won stage 2, who leads overall standings

Fabio Jakobsen was favored to win the stage and a late sprint secured him the win after a big wreck in the closing minutes.

By David Fucillo
/ new
Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Quick-Step - Alpha Vinyl Team (C) competes during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 2 a 202,2km stage from Roskilde to Nyborg / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 02, 2022 in Nyborg, Denmark. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The Tour de France wrapped up Stage 2 on Saturday and it was a wild close. A wreck split the peloton in the final three kilometers and pre-stage favorite Fabio Jakobsen won the stage in a last second sprint. Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen finished second and third, respectively.

Notably, the fact that the wreck occurred in the final three kilometers means everybody who wrecked will get the same time as the group winner. That group included overall favorite Tadej Pogačar, who had a puncture but will not lose time.

Wout van Aert finished second in the stage and his late push ahead of yellow jersey leader Yves Lampaert moves him into the general classification lead.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 2 followed by the new yellow jersey standings.

Stage 2 top finishers

  1. Fabio Jakobsen
  2. Wout van Aert
  3. Mads Pedersen
  4. Danny van Poppel
  5. Jasper Philipsen
  6. Peter Sagan
  7. Jeremy Lecroq
  8. Dylan Groenewegen
  9. Luca Mozzato
  10. Hugo Hofstetter

Yellow jersey standings through Stage 2

  1. Wout van Aert
  2. Yves Lampaert
  3. Tadej Pogačar

More From DraftKings Nation