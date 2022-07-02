Kevin Gausman hit by comebacker, exits Saturday’s game after second inning

Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman had to leave his Saturday start at the end of the second inning after he was struck on his right leg by a comebacker off the bat of the Rays’ Wander Franco.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman is hit by a comebacker in the top of the second inning. pic.twitter.com/PuCl1RYjUa — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) July 2, 2022

Gausman tried to chase after the deflected ball, but fell to the ground in visible pain. He was attended to by team trainers before hobbling off the field.

Kevin Gausman is walking off the field with the training staff now, surely straight to X-rays.



Major blow for the #BlueJays early in an 18-inning day. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 2, 2022

Gausman gave up four hits and a walk in his two innings of work. He also struck out three batters. He entered Saturday’s game with a 2.93 ERA and as the MLB leader among all qualified starting pitchers with a 1.70 FIP and 3.6 FanGraphs WAR.

Gausman was relieved by Casey Lawrence to begin the top of the third. Toronto has won four of its past five games. Although they sit 12 games back of the Yankees in the American League East, the Blue Jays currently own the top Wild Card spot, one game ahead of the Red Sox.