Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The Fourth of July weekend features a light boxing schedule, but Saturday does bring a heavyweight title bout. Joe Joyce and Christian Hammer square off on ESPN+ with Joyce’s WBC Silver and WBO International titles on the line. The main event is expected to get going between 5 and 6 p.m. ET.

The bout features secondary titles and a fighter in Joyce who is 13-0 but also 36 years old. If Joyce can handle his business as a heavy favorite, he might get a crack at one of the top four or five heavyweights, but he remains a fringe champion.

Joyce is -4000 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Hammer is +1100. The favored outcome is a Joyce KO, TKO, or DQ at -550. A Joyce decision follows at +370, a Hammer stoppage is +1800, and a Hammer decision is +2500.

We’ll be providing round-by-round scoring as the bout progresses until we have a winner. Follow along below!

Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD