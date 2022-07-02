Theory wins men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Money in the Bank 2022 closed with the men’s ladder match and when the dust settled, it was Theory standing tall with the briefcase.

This served as a bit of redemption for the rookie as he won the briefcase just hours after losing the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night. Theory wasn’t even scheduled to be in the ladder match at first, but Adam Pearce came out and made the announcement that he had been inserted right before the bell rang.

The match was chalk full of insane spots, including Omos being thrown through the announce table and Riddle performing a Super RKO on Seth Rollins off the ladder. The final sequence saw Theory knock Riddle off the ladder, proceeding to reach up and grab the briefcase for the victory.

The WWE is all in on pushing the youngster as a big deal and the next step is him carrying the briefcase. We’ll see how long he carries it around.