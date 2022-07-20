2022 Advanced Stats for Big 12 Football

The Big 12 is gearing up for its final season under its current alignment and plenty of factors like returning production and SP+ could make for an interesting fall. One team stands head and shoulders above the pack in the talent department but will need to actually prove it can put it to good use.

Below, we’ll look at a handful of advanced stats for the Big 12 ahead of the 2022 season.

SP+ rankings

Oklahoma enters the season ranked No. 5 in SP+ projections, outclassing the rest of the Big 12 by a wide margin. It’ll be interesting to see if the Sooners can maintain their status as a top five with a new head coach in Brent Venables and a new quarterback in UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel.

The Texas preseason hype machine is in full effect as it always is, but the team’s ranking at No. 31 suggests that it has plenty of work to do to be considered a top team in both the conference and the nation. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and defending champion Baylor are all would-be contenders at top 40 teams.

2022 Big 12 SP+ Ranking Team Offense SP+ Defense SP+ Ranking Team Offense SP+ Defense SP+ 40 Baylor 29.1 (61) 19.7 (21) 56 Iowa St 29.4 (59) 24.8 (57) 109 Kansas 24.1 (88) 35.0 (117) 38 Kansas St 31.5 (43) 21.7 (36) 5 Oklahoma 40.7 (5) 20.4 (24) 32 Oklahoma St 30.8 (49) 19.8 (22) 45 TCU 37.3 (12) 29.5 (85) 31 Texas 36.1 (19) 23.8 (47) 48 Texas Tech 33.2 (35) 26.5 (69) 75 West Virginia 27.8 (71) 28.4 (76)

Returning production

A team standing to benefit from several returnees is Kansas, who leads the conference in returning production at 82%. The Jayhawks showed a pulse last season by taking Oklahoma to the brink and upsetting Texas in Austin.

The only other team in the conference that returns over 70% of its production is TCU, who checks in at 80%. That will greatly benefit new head coach Sonny Dykes as he tackles his first season in Fort Worth.

2022 Big 12 Returners Team Overall Returning Production National Rank Offense National Rank Defense National Rank Offense Overall Returning QB % Returning OL % Defense Overall Kicker Starts Punter Starts Team Overall Returning Production National Rank Offense National Rank Defense National Rank Offense Overall Returning QB % Returning OL % Defense Overall Kicker Starts Punter Starts Baylor 47% 122 37% 124 62% 69 5 23.50% 81.12% 7 14 14 Iowa State 37% 128 37% 125 39% 128 5 8.74% 55.35% 3 0 0 Kansas 82% 7 81% 18 82% 11 9 94.36% 79.15% 6 12 12 Kansas State 57% 95 66% 61 50% 113 6 62.24% 44.34% 5 5 13 Oklahoma 66% 58 46% 114 68% 43 5 20.99% 64.12% 3 0 13 Oklahoma State 53% 107 69% 49 40% 127 7 88.17% 68.99% 4 14 14 TCU 80% 10 86% 6 73% 29 7 98.71% 69.50% 6 12 12 Texas 66% 61 59% 80 74% 40 5 24.57% 64.27% 8 0 0 Texas Tech 61% 79 57% 85 56% 96 5 61.28% 61.63% 5 0 13 West Virginia 44% 127 52% 100 43% 123 6 22.92% 92.82% 3 13 0

Positional talent data

The hype surrounding a potential Texas surge isn’t without merit as the Longhorns have the highest-ranked roster in the league and the seventh-best in the country. The Longhorns have the top units across the board except linebacker and front seven and the million-dollar question will be if they can actually put all of their talent to good use.

To little surprise, Oklahoma ranks right behind them in most categories and various schools stand behind the Sooners after that.

Big 12 Talent Team Team Talent National Rank Team Talent Player Average Team Composite National Rank Team Composite Player Average 6 Year Average Recrutiing Class Rank Team Team Talent National Rank Team Talent Player Average Team Composite National Rank Team Composite Player Average 6 Year Average Recrutiing Class Rank Baylor 35 85.88 42 87.12 39.33 Iowa State 47 85.05 49 86.06 51.17 Kansas 71 83.7 70 85.06 64.83 Kansas State 66 84.15 63 85.15 60.00 Oklahoma 13 90.02 10 89.97 9.33 Oklahoma State 36 86.06 36 87.03 36.17 TCU 34 86.69 27 87.33 31.17 Texas 7 91.24 5 91.13 9.83 Texas Tech 42 86.17 45 85.88 58.33 West Virginia 38 86.36 40 86.54 43.17

Latest win totals from DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 Big 12 Win Totals Team Over Under Team Over Under Baylor Over 7.5 -150 Under 7.5 +130 Iowa State Over 6.5 +100 Under 6.5 -120 Kansas Over 2.5 -110 Under 2.5 -110 Kansas State Over 6.5 -135 Under 6.5 +115 Oklahoma Over 9.5 +100 Under 9.5 -120 Oklahoma State Over 8.5 -105 Under 8.5 -115 TCU Over 6.5 -125 Under 6.5 +105 Texas Over 8 -145 Under 8 +125 Texas Tech Over 5.5 +100 Under 5.5 -120 West Virginia Over 5.5 -130 Under 5.5 +110

Returning production and positional talent data compiled by Seth Varnadore. You can find him on Twitter and YouTube at Varnadore Films where he does game film breakdowns of teams all over college football.

SP+ data compiled by ESPN’s Bill Connelly.