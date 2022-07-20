Tour de France results: Who won Stage 17, who leads overall standings

With a final climb up a 16% gradient in Peyragudes, Jonas Vingegaard in the yellow jersey continued to stay glued to the rear wheel of the second place Tadej Pogacar the entire day.

Pogacar never truly attacked as part of the three-man lead group with American Brandon McNulty of Team UAE’s hoping to act as a domestique for just his teammate, but also pulling Vingegaard as well.

The top two riders in the General Classification crossed the line 1-2, with Pogacar taking the stage win, and Jonas Vingegaard happily conceding only four bonus seconds from what was his 2:22 overall advantage entering today’s action. 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas likely lost any chance he had, as he finished 2:07 further behind the leaders today, and is now 4:56 behind with just three stages remaining.

Wout Van Aert also locked up the green jersey after an intermediate sprint, as he is far enough ahead on points he cannot be caught. The Belgian just needs to be on his bike across the line in Paris to be the winner.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 17.

Stage 17 top finishers