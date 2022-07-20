Tour de France, Stage 18: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We are just four days from the end of the 2022 Tour de France, and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark continues to lead two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar with just two mountain stages remaining.
It’s looks to be a two-man race for the title, as so far since taking over the maillot jaune Vingegaard has been glued to the rear wheel of Pogacar. The pair finished 1-2 in the stage yesterday, the only separation being the four seconds of bonus time Pogacar picked up by being fractions first over the line.
TV schedule
Date: Thursday, July 21
Time: 7:20 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- J. Vingegaard, Jumbo - Visma: 67H 53’ 54’
- T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates 2:18
- G. Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers 4:56
- N. Quintana, Team Arkea - Samsic 7:53’
- D. Gaudu, Groupama - Fdj 7:57
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Tadej Pogacar+240
Jonas Vingegaard+275
Nick Schultz+1000
Alexey Lutsenko+1400
Michael Woods+1800
Thibaut Pinot+2200
Brandon McNulty+2500
Andreas Leknessund+2500
Romain Bardet+2500
Overall winner
Tadej Pogacar+240
Jonas Vingegaard+275
Nick Schultz+1000
Alexey Lutsenko+1400
Michael Woods+1800
Thibaut Pinot+2200
Brandon McNulty+2500
Andreas Leknessund+2500
Romain Bardet+2500
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300