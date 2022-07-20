 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 18: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 18 of the 2022 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

Jumbo-Visma team’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium with the overall leader’s yellow jersey after the 17th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 129,7 km between Saint-Gaudens and Peyragudes, in southwestern France, on July 20, 2022. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

We are just four days from the end of the 2022 Tour de France, and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark continues to lead two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar with just two mountain stages remaining.

It’s looks to be a two-man race for the title, as so far since taking over the maillot jaune Vingegaard has been glued to the rear wheel of Pogacar. The pair finished 1-2 in the stage yesterday, the only separation being the four seconds of bonus time Pogacar picked up by being fractions first over the line.

TV schedule

Date: Thursday, July 21
Time: 7:20 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Image of map of Stage 18 of the 2022 Tour de France from Lourdes to Hautacam.
Map of Stage 18 of the 2022 Tour de France from Lourdes to Hautacam.
Map of elevation profile of Stage 18 of the 2022 Tour de France from Lourdes to Hautacam.
Elevation profile of Stage 18 of the 2022 Tour de France from Lourdes to Hautacam.

Current leaderboard

  1. J. Vingegaard, Jumbo - Visma: 67H 53’ 54’
  2. T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates 2:18
  3. G. Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers 4:56
  4. N. Quintana, Team Arkea - Samsic 7:53’
  5. D. Gaudu, Groupama - Fdj 7:57

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Tadej Pogacar+240
Jonas Vingegaard+275
Nick Schultz+1000
Alexey Lutsenko+1400
Michael Woods+1800
Thibaut Pinot+2200
Brandon McNulty+2500
Andreas Leknessund+2500
Romain Bardet+2500

Overall winner

Tadej Pogacar+240
Jonas Vingegaard+275
Nick Schultz+1000
Alexey Lutsenko+1400
Michael Woods+1800
Thibaut Pinot+2200
Brandon McNulty+2500
Andreas Leknessund+2500
Romain Bardet+2500

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

