Tour de France, Stage 18: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We are just four days from the end of the 2022 Tour de France, and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark continues to lead two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar with just two mountain stages remaining.

It’s looks to be a two-man race for the title, as so far since taking over the maillot jaune Vingegaard has been glued to the rear wheel of Pogacar. The pair finished 1-2 in the stage yesterday, the only separation being the four seconds of bonus time Pogacar picked up by being fractions first over the line.

TV schedule

Date: Thursday, July 21

Time: 7:20 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

J. Vingegaard, Jumbo - Visma: 67H 53’ 54’ T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates 2:18 G. Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers 4:56 N. Quintana, Team Arkea - Samsic 7:53’ D. Gaudu, Groupama - Fdj 7:57

Stage winner

Tadej Pogacar+240

Jonas Vingegaard+275

Nick Schultz+1000

Alexey Lutsenko+1400

Michael Woods+1800

Thibaut Pinot+2200

Brandon McNulty+2500

Andreas Leknessund+2500

Romain Bardet+2500

Overall winner

Tadej Pogacar+240

Jonas Vingegaard+275

Nick Schultz+1000

Alexey Lutsenko+1400

Michael Woods+1800

Thibaut Pinot+2200

Brandon McNulty+2500

Andreas Leknessund+2500

Romain Bardet+2500

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300