First-round leader odds for 2022 3M Open

The PGA TOUR presents the 2022 3M Open from the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The event will be held from July 21-24 with CBS and the Golf Channel handling the broadcasting.

Cameron Champ won the 3M Open in 2021 with a score of 15-under to take the winner’s purse of $1.118 million. Champ beat out Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Jhonattan Vegas by two strokes.

Champ has +6500 odds to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook and +6500 to finish the first round as the leader. Sungjae Im (+2200), Hideki Matsuyama (+2200), Maverick McNealy (+2500), Adam Hadwin (+2500) and Tony Finau (+2800) are the top 5 betting favorites to lead after Round 1.

2022 3M Open first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

