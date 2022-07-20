When will Bryce Harper return to Phillies lineup this season?

One of the most recognizable stars in baseball, Bryce Harper, has been out of the lineup for nearly a month as he has not played in a game since June 25. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder was hit by a pitch and underwent surgery on his fractured left thumb on June 29. He had already been playing in a designated hitter role thanks to a small tear in the UCL of his right elbow.

Bryce Harper injury update

Fans received an update from the New York Post as reporter Jon Heyman wrote Harper will meet with his surgeon next week, and the hope is he will get the pins taken out of his wrist. When the surgery occurred, the report was Harper would be out 6-8 weeks in the injury, but there has not been a ton of updates away from that timetable.

Through 64 games, Harper has 15 home runs with 48 RBIs with a .318 batting average and .385 on-base percentage. The Phillies are still in contention for a Wild Card spot at the All-Star Break and have been fine without Harper, so they would love to get him back at full health during the stretch run.