When will Ozzie Albies return to Braves lineup this season?

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies has not played in a game since June 13 and underwent surgery to fix a fracture in his left foot two days later. He is currently on the 60-day injured list, and the injury occurred in an awkward swing that resulted in a groundout to the shortstop during a game against the Washington Nationals.

Ozzie Albies injury update

In an interview with The Athletic last week, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said the team is looking at a return in mid-to-late August and mentioned the worst-case scenario would be a return at the beginning of September. Anthopoulos said this is why the organization brought acquired veteran 2B Robinson Cano from the San Diego Padres.

At the All-Star Break, the Braves are just 2.5 games out of the top spot in the National League East with the New York Mets leading the way. It should be a fun race for the division, and Atlanta would love to get its star infielder back for the stretch run.