When will Yordan Alvarez return to Astros lineup this season?

The Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has been on the 10-day injured list since July 10 due to inflammation in his right hand. The injury occurred during a swing on June 18 and had worsened over time, leading to the IL designation.

Yordan Alvarez injury update

The Astros timed the injury to coincide with the All-Star Break for additional time off, so Alvarez could be back in the lineup quickly. Dusty Baker told MLB.com that Alvarez hit on July 17 to get ready for the second half and attempt to be ready for the series against the New York Yankees.

The Houston outfielder and designated hitter is putting together a fantastic season and entered the break as the team leader in hits (82), runs (57), home runs (26), batting average (.306), on-base percentage (.405) and slugging percentage (.653). The Astros have a nine-game advantage in the American League West, and they should have their top hitter for the stretch run of the regular season.