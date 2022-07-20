When will Walker Buehler return to Dodgers lineup this season?

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been out for more than a month and is currently on the 60-day injured list as the franchise gets ready for the unofficial second-half of the 2022 season. He is recovering from a pair of injuries with a Grade 2 strain of one of the flexor muscles in his right forearm and underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.

Walker Buehler injury update

There have not been too many updates on when Buehler could return, and these types of injuries can be tricky to figure out in terms of how long it will keep a player out of action. The original expectation was for Buehler to potentially be out 10-12 weeks, so Dodgers fans should be happy if they can get him back on the mound in September.

Los Angeles has the best record in the National League and can win without Buehler, but getting one of their top pitchers back in the rotation could be crucial to another run through the postseason.