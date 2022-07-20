When will Jazz Chisholm return to Marlins lineup this season?

The Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was named to the All-Star Game in his second full MLB season but was held out due to an injury. He has not played in a game since June 28 and has been on the 10-day injured list with a right lower back strain.

Jazz Chisholm injury update

The Marlins will likely be without Jazz Chisholm for a brief period out of the break, but it is not expected to be an extended stay. Still, he will not be on the field when the team returns on Thursday, July 21 as Chisholm has not begun a rehab assignment yet. He said he has returned to swinging the bat but is not running at full speed at this point.

Miami needs a strong second half to get into a potential Wild Card spot, and it would certainly be a boost to the lineup to get its 24-year-old slugger back on the field. Chisholm hit 14 home runs with 45 RBIs and stole 12 bases through 60 games.