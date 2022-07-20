When will Freddy Peralta return to Brewers lineup this season?

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta has been out since May 22 with a right posterior shoulder strain. When he suffered the injury, manager Craig Counsell announced Peralta would be out a significant amount of time but was expected to return at some point during the regular season.

Freddy Peralta injury update

While no official timetable has been released regarding when Peralta is expected to return to the major league mound, he completed a bullpen session prior to the All-Star Break. Currently on the 60-day injured list, it is possible the Brewers could get Peralta back into the rotation in August.

Milwaukee limped into the All-Star Break with three consecutive losses, though they hold a 0.5-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals for the top spot in the National League Central. Peralta made just eight starts before landing on the injured list, but the Brewers could use him back at his 2021 form when he finished with a 2.81 ERA through 28 appearances and 27 starts.