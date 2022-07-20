When will Luis Severino return to Yankees lineup this season?

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino landed on the 15-day injured list in his final start prior to the All-Star Game in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds on July 13. He threw just 2 innings in that start and was diagnosed with a low grade lat strain. Injuries have been a major issue for Severino during his career, and he missed most of the 2019 season with a Grade 2 lat strain that was suffered in April of that year.

Luis Severino injury update

Over the weekend, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Severino will likely only be out two weeks, so New York should get its starter back on the mound quickly after the break. He made 16 starts this season and has not made five or more starts since the 2018 season. Despite all the setbacks and time away recovering from injuries, Severino is putting together a fantastic season with a 3.54 ERA this season.

The Yankees will enter the season’s second half with the best record in baseball, but they would love to have a full rotation of healthy starters for the stretch run as they prepare for the postseason.