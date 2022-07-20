When will Jacob deGrom return to the Mets lineup this season?

The New York Mets headed into the All-Star break with a 58-35 record sitting atop of the NL East. The scary part? They have done this without ace Jacob deGrom all season. This year, he has been sidelined from a stress reaction in his right shoulder that popped up during spring training.

Jacob deGrom injury update

The good news is that deGrom feels good enough to make rehab three starts. He started two games at Class-A and then is coming off a recent start for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate on July 14. He threw 24 pitches in his first start, 36 in his second and 42 in the Triple-A start. deGrom pitched four innings and gave up two hits while striking out four in his most recent start. An even better note is that deGrom touched 100 three times in the game.

deGrom’s current rehab schedule suggests if everything goes right, he could return on July 24 against the San Diego Padres. With his last big league appearance coming over a year ago, the team could take even more time to ensure he feels as good as he can and return in early August.