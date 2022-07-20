When will Mitch Haniger return to the Mariners lineup this season?

It always seems like something is hurting Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger.

After dealing with several injuries throughout the 2019 and 2020 seasons, he had a solid 2021 campaign where he hit 39 bombs and totaled 100 RBIs. But injuries have caught up to him again this season, having played just nine games at the All-Star break.

After a stint on the COVID injured list, Haniger suffered an ankle sprain in April that was projected to keep him out 8-12 weeks.

Mitch Haniger injury update

The sprain Haniger suffered back in April didn’t look like anything major, but it ended up putting the outfielder on the shelf for quite some time. He’s started jogging recently and has been doing light baseball activities, including swinging and throwing on the field. There’s optimism around the club that he could be back in the lineup by the end of July, though no concrete update on his condition has been given in about two weeks.

It’s been a platoon system out in right field for Seattle since Haniger went down. The M’s have employed the talents of eight different players to patrol the right side of the outfield in Haniger’s spot. Though in recent weeks Sam Haggerty has gotten the majority of the starts out there. This season he’s hitting .302 with two home runs and five RBIs. None of the replacements have nearly the pop to their bat that Haniger can add to the lineup.