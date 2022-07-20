When will Brandon Crawford return to the Giants lineup this season?

The San Francisco Giants went into the All-Star break with a 48-43 record, 12.5-games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead. They also sit half a game back of the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals for that new third, Wild Card spot. They don’t have as deep of a lineup as other teams they are competing with in the division and are missing an important piece at shortstop.

Brandon Crawford has been dealing with soreness in his right knee. The pain grew from a home plate collision on June 21, and he hit the IL for the first time. He was sidelined from June 25 to July 4.

Brandon Crawford injury update

Crawford was able to return on July 5, but only was active for nine games before the knee discomfort returned to being too much to handle. With the All-Star break looming, Crawford went back on the IL. He received an MRI on his knee last Sunday that revealed some bruising and inflammation. This is good news for Crawford, who basically will be able to return whenever he feels he is able.