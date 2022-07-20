When will Domingo German return to the Yankees lineup this season?

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German has yet to make his 2022 season debut due to an injury, and he could be close to getting back on the mound. He was placed on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder injury and has not thrown since Oct. 1, 2021.

Domingo German injury update

German has made plenty of minor league rehab starts, so he should be back on the MLB roster soon, though it remains to be seen what his role will be. He could step into the rotation to fill Luis Severino’s spot, or he could have a role as a long reliever.

In 2021, German appeared in 22 games with 18 starts and had mixed results, finishing with a 4.58 ERA. In his last rehab start last week, German threw 6 scoreless innings and tossed 65 pitches, so he should be ready to handle a decent workload when he gets back to the major leagues, which could happen this weekend.