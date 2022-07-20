Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

UFC fight night will get going once again on Saturday, July 23. They will return to London for the second time in 2022. The preliminary card will get started at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ with the main card following at 2 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will see #4 Curtis Blaydes taking on #6 Tom Aspinall in a featherweight bout.

Both fighters are coming off a few wins, but Aspinall has won eight fights in a row with his last loss coming in 2016. Aspinall will get to fight in his home country once again. He is coming off an impressive first-round submission victory over Alexander Volkov. Blaydes is 16-3 in his career and his two most recent losses are against Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou. The main event is an extremely exciting one as neither fighter is a huge favorite.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall

Main card

Main event: #4 Curtis Blaydes (+110) vs. #6 Tom Aspinall (-130), heavyweight

#8 Jack Hermansson (-115) vs. #9 Chris Curtis (-105), middleweight

Paddy Pimblett (-250) vs. Jordan Leavitt (+210), lightweight

#11 Nikita Krylov (-190) vs. Alexander Gustaffson (+160), light heavyweight

Molly McCann (-380) vs. Hannah Goldy (+310), women’s flyweight

#8 Volkan Oezdemir (+140) vs. #9 Paul Craig (+165), light heavyweight

Preliminary card

L’udovit Klein (+270) vs. Mason Jones (-325), lightweight

Marc Diakiese (-305) vs. Damir Hadzovic (+255), lightweight

Nathaniel Wood (-450) vs. Charles Rosa (+360), featherweight

Makwan Amirkhani (-185) vs. Jonathan Pearce (+215), featherweight

Muhammad Mokaev (-450) vs. Charles Johnson (+360), flyweight

Jai Herbert (-275) vs. Kyle Nelson (+230), lightweight

Victoria Leonardo (-130) vs. Mandy Bohm (+110), women’s flyweight

Claudio Silva (+220) vs. Nicolas Dalby (-260), welterweight

