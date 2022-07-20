Where NL MVP odds stand heading into second half of season

The race for National League MVP race is heating up and there’s much more competition on that side of baseball than there is on the American League side of things.

The NL race for Most Valuable Player is really tight at the top, with three players having odds between +100 and +700 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The three main contenders are Paul Goldschmidt from the St. Louis Cardinals, Manny Machado from the San Diego Padres and Pete Alonso from the New York Mets.

2022 NL MVP odds at All-Star Break

If the season ended right now, the award would probably go to Goldschmidt. The Cards' first baseman is sitting at +100 odds to win it all at the moment. He leads the NL in runs scored, batting average (.330), OPS and slugging percentage. He also leads the entire major leagues in on-base percentage.

Machado (+550) is batting over .300 this season, has 15 bombs and 51 RBIs this season and is playing elite defense as well just like he always has. Alonso (+700) leads the entire Major Leagues in RBIs with an astounding 74 and has 24 homers on the season as well. His average and OBP are a bit lower than the other two, but he’s also a key factor in the Mets spot atop the NL East at the break.

Pick: Goldschmidt

He’s got to be the guy. His level of consistency across all statistical categories is astonishing and he’s playing really good defense on top of it.

Betting splits for NL MVP at break

