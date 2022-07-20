Checking in on AL Cy Young race heading into second half of season

The American League Cy Young race has two favorites at the top according to the oddsmakers on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by a bit of a drop off in odds. Tampa Bay Rays young starting pitcher Shane McClanahan is the current favorite with +205 odds with veteran Houston Astros thrower Justin Verlander getting +260 odds to win the award. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has the next best odds at +700.

2022 AL Cy Young odds at All-Star Break

The top two pitchers in this race have separated themselves among the rest, though plenty can happen post-All Star break with more than 2 months left in the regular season. It’s somewhat of a boring pick, but McClanahan has put together a fantastic season and will claim this award in Year 2 in the MLB. He made 18 starts this season with a 10-3 record and 1.71 ERA. Verlander already has two Cy Young awards in his career, and this is a good chance for a new pitcher to take it.

Pick: Shane McClanahan (+205)

