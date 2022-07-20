Checking in on NL Cy Young race heading into second half of season

If you’ve watched any shred of baseball this season, you probably already know who the favorite for the NL Cy Young Award is.

The race at the top for the National League’s most prestigious pitching award isn’t much of a race. Though it may come as a shock to casual baseball fans, since the guy who has far and away the best odds to win the trophy is on a team struggling to win games.

2022 NL Cy Young odds at All-Star Break

There’s only one pitcher in the National League with odds in the minus to come away with the Cy Young award, and that’s Sandy Alcantara from the Miami Marlins. His current odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to claim the trophy are at -125. The only other pitcher even close is Corbin Burnes, who is listed at +600 as we head into the second half of the season.

Alcantara has been one of the lone consistent pieces of the puzzle down in Miami this year. He’s gone seven or more innings in each of his last 12 starts and has allowed just 14 earned runs in that span. On the year as a whole, he’s given up just 27 earned runs in 138.1 innings, which is 12 more frames thrown than any other pitcher in baseball. He’s struck out 123 batters in that span as well. If the All-Star Game was anywhere other than Dodger Stadium, Alcantara would have been the obvious starter over Clayton Kershaw.

Pick: Sandy Alcantara. Unless something catastrophic happens in the second half, he’s all but got this award locked up.

