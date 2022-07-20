How AL Rookie of the Year race looks heading into second half of season

The American League Rookie of the Year race has a significant favorite at the top according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez is far ahead of the others with -370 odds to claim the award, and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is the only other AL rookie with greater than +1000 odds at +600 looking ahead to the post-All-Star Break stretch.

2022 AL Rookie of the Year odds at All-Star Break

Catching Rodriguez for the AL Rookie of the Year will be quite the task, but it is certainly possible with more than two months left in the regular season. Still, it should be a two-man race and if you’re looking for value, Pena might be worth a flier with the potential for a larger payout. Rodriguez is ahead of Pena in most of the major offensive categories, but not by a wide margin especially considering he played in 21 more games. This race seems closer than oddsmakers suggest, and being a part of the likely AL West winner could give Pena a slight advantage.

Pick: Jeremy Pena (+600)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.