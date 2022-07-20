How NL Rookie of the Year race looks heading into second half of season

As we head into the second half of the Major League Baseball season, several rookies on the National League side of the game have made a big impact for their respective clubs.

While many first-year players have made an impression on the national baseball landscape already, only three, Spencer Strider, Oneil Cruz and Michael Harris, have odds better than +1000 to claim the National League Rookie of the Year award, according to DKSportsBook.

Unfortunately for Cruz, it seems to have really become a two-man race between Strider and Harris, both of whom play for the Atlanta Braves.

2022 NL Rookie of the Year odds at All-Star Break

Strider, a pitcher who currently has the best odds to win the award at +180, appeared in two games in 2021 but has taken the world by storm in 2022. The righty has started 10 games and has appeared in 21 contests this season after moving into a starter's role in late May. He’s been solid since entering the rotation, throwing 50 innings and allowing just 19 earned runs while striking out an absurd 77 hitters. On the year as a whole, he’s tossed 74.1 innings and has allowed just 24 earned runs, striking out 114 batters.

Harris, an outfielder who has odds listed at +210 to win the NL ROY, has been fantastic since making his debut back in late May. Ever since he made his first MLB start he’s been a fixture in the lineup thanks to his consistent bat and occasional power. Harris is batting .283 and has 43 RBIs on the year. He’s never gone more than five games without knocking in a runner and he’s also added eight home runs on the season. He has 12 multi-hit games this season as well in just 48 games played.

I’d lean toward Harris overtaking Strider and coming away with the ROY trophy in the NL. Strider has been great and Harris has been eclectic for his entire few months up in the Big Leagues. But Harris is an everyday player, that has a bigger impact on a team than a pitcher who is really good but not elite-level dominant quite yet.

Pick: Spencer Strider (+180)

