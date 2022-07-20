How to watch the 2022 ESPYs on TV and via live online stream

ABC will carry the broadcast the 2022 ESPY Awards, which highlight the best sports athletes and moments of the year. Golden State Warriors point guard and 2022 NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will host the show, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s how you can catch all the action.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the show, you can stream with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Curry is also nominated for several awards, including best male athlete and best NBA player. The Warriors are among the nominees for best team. You can check out the full list of nominees here.