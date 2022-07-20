Who is hosting the 2022 ESPY awards show?

The 2022 ESPY awards show will take place Wednesday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the presentation on ABC and its relevant streaming applications.

Golden State Warriors point guard and 2022 NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will be the host for this year’s show. It’s not unusual for the ESPYs to have an athlete host the show, but it’s still somewhat rare. Curry will be the eighth athlete to host the show, which will be putting on its 29th edition Wednesday. He joins Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Russell Wilson, Danica Patrick, Peyton Manning, LeBron James and Lance Armstrong. John Cena could technically be classified as an athlete, but we all heard Manning’s take on that when he hosted.

Curry is nominated for several awards, including best male athlete and best NBA athlete. The Warriors are also up for an award in the best team category.