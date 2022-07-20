 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: 49ers give Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek trade

Will the veteran quarterback have any suitors?

By kate.magdziuk
Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have officially given QB Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek a trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The news has been long awaited since the team selected QB Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and traded a king’s ransom to do it. However, Garoppolo remained the starter throughout Lance’s rookie season, helping lead the unit on to the NFC Conference Championship game in January. Their divisional rival, the LA Rams, defeated them by a three-point margin and went on to win Super Bowl 56.

The former second-round pick will be turning 31 this offseason and has just two seasons where he’s been active for more than six games. His 2021 season wasn’t without injury either, as the vet managed a thumb injury in his throwing hand followed by a shoulder injury that required surgery this offseason. Though he’s been cleared to start practicing, it’s not certain when he’ll be back at 100% and whether or not that could affect the market for a trade.

More From DraftKings Nation