Which teams might trade for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Are there any teams that remain in the market for a quarterback?

By kate.magdziuk
Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have officially given QB Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek a trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. However, how many teams will be in the mix to acquire the veteran remains unseen.

The Broncos, who would normally be in the mix on any given year, have finally found an answer with Russell Wilson. The Steelers hope that they’ve drafted the incumbent to Ben Roethlisberger with QB Kenny Pickett. The Colts acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons... and so-on, and so-forth.

The most quarterback-needy team remaining is currently the Seattle Seahawks, who are rolling with Drew Lock (acquired in the Russell Wilson trade) and Geno Smith. However, the fact that they share a division with the 49ers does make the trade much less likely, despite their need.

Despite the need, it may be Garoppolo’s contract that may leave the 49ers without a trade partner. He’s owed a $24.2 million base salary in 2022 with a $1.4 million dead cap. Should the team be unable to find a trade partner and release him, they’d save $25.5 million in the 2022 season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Here, we’ll take a look at some teams that remain in need of security (or perhaps some depth) at the quarterback position

QB needy teams heading into 2022 NFL season

