Which teams might trade for Jimmy Garoppolo?

The San Francisco 49ers have officially given QB Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek a trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. However, how many teams will be in the mix to acquire the veteran remains unseen.

The Broncos, who would normally be in the mix on any given year, have finally found an answer with Russell Wilson. The Steelers hope that they’ve drafted the incumbent to Ben Roethlisberger with QB Kenny Pickett. The Colts acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons... and so-on, and so-forth.

The most quarterback-needy team remaining is currently the Seattle Seahawks, who are rolling with Drew Lock (acquired in the Russell Wilson trade) and Geno Smith. However, the fact that they share a division with the 49ers does make the trade much less likely, despite their need.

Despite the need, it may be Garoppolo’s contract that may leave the 49ers without a trade partner. He’s owed a $24.2 million base salary in 2022 with a $1.4 million dead cap. Should the team be unable to find a trade partner and release him, they’d save $25.5 million in the 2022 season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Here, we’ll take a look at some teams that remain in need of security (or perhaps some depth) at the quarterback position

QB needy teams heading into 2022 NFL season