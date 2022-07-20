Mac McClung signs one-year deal with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a one-year deal with Mac McClung in free agency, according to Shams Charania. McClung has been trying to latch on with a team for a few seasons now, and his Summer League campaign must’ve pushed the Warriors to add him to the roster. It is a non-guaranteed contract, so McClung is not a surefire roster addition.

Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2022

We’ll see how the Warriors plan on using McClung, who could get some decent minutes behind Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole in the backcourt if he makes the team. The guard averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists per game in Summer League, but the most important aspect of his performance will be his 50% mark from three-point range. If McClung can be a consistent shooter from deep, he’ll get on the floor.

The Warriors have filled out their rotation well after departures of Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr., adding Donte DiVincenzo while hoping Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody take on bigger roles. McClung will have the chance to fight for a roster spot. We’ll see if he can parlay this opportunity into a more concrete deal next offseason.