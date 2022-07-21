Tour de France results: Who won Stage 18, who leads overall standings

In a dramatic finish that likely secures his 2022 Tour de France victory, yellow jersey holder Jonas Vingegaard won the stage with a brilliant attack up the final climb, gaining another 1:08 on two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar to bring his total lead to 3:26 with three stages remaining.

Vingegaard is now the massive favorite to become the first Danish winner of the Tour since Bjarne Riis in 1996. The nation of Denmark is falling in love with cycling again, and Vingegaard seems destined to bring them home the title.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 18.

Stage 18 top finishers