Tour de France results: Who won Stage 18, who leads overall standings

We break down the results from Stage 18 on Thursday.

By David Fucillo
Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers, Brandon Mcnulty of United States, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - White Best Young Rider Jersey and Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo - Visma - Yellow Leader Jersey cduring the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 18 a 143,2km stage from Lourdes to Hautacam 1520m / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 21, 2022 in Hautacam, France. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

In a dramatic finish that likely secures his 2022 Tour de France victory, yellow jersey holder Jonas Vingegaard won the stage with a brilliant attack up the final climb, gaining another 1:08 on two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar to bring his total lead to 3:26 with three stages remaining.

Vingegaard is now the massive favorite to become the first Danish winner of the Tour since Bjarne Riis in 1996. The nation of Denmark is falling in love with cycling again, and Vingegaard seems destined to bring them home the title.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 18.

Stage 18 top finishers

  1. J. Vingegaard, Jumbo - Visma: 03h 59’ 50’’
  2. T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates: 04h 00’ 54’’
  3. W. Van Aert, Jumbo - Visma: 04h 02’ 00’’
  4. G. Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers: 04h 02’ 44’’
  5. D. Gaudu, Groupama - Fdj: 04h 02’ 48’’
  6. A. Lutsenko, Astana - Qazaqstan Team: 04h 02’ 59’’
  7. D. Martinez, Ineos Grenadiers: Same Time
  8. S. Kuss, Jumbo - Visma: 04h 03’ 17’’
  9. A. Vlasov, Bora - Hansgrohe: 04h 03’ 54’’
  10. T. Pinot, Groupama - Fdj: 04h 03’ 59’’

