Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Thursday, July 21

Coming out of the All-Star break, there are six games scheduled for Thursday including two doubleheaders. One of the double headers is an extremely exciting matchup as the Astros and the Yankees will play their final two games of the season against each other. So far, all their matchups have been fun to watch. With the six games today, there are some exciting matchups and player prop bets to consider.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, July 21

Kyle Tucker, Over 1.5 Total Bases (Game 1) (-105)

In his career against Jameson Taillon, Tucker is 3-5 with a home run and a double. Those are great numbers, especially for a guy with just five at-bats off a pitcher. Tucker has also been much better against right-handed pitching. Look for Tucker to have a multi-hit game in this one.

Jorge Soler, Over 0.5 Hits (-130)

Soler has had major struggles swinging the bat this season. But this value for one hit is a great play. In his career against Jon Gray, Soler is 1-3 with a double. Gray has been very good over these last few outings, but I expect the Marlins to get to him a bit earlier in this one. Coming off three straight hitless games, look for Soler to break that streak.

Pablo Lopez, Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-125)

Lopez has been phenomenal this season and is one of the more underrated pitchers in baseball. He’s been pulled earlier than usual in his last few outings, and there's a good chance that it’s because he could be traded. Against a Rangers lineup that has had some struggles this season, I expect Lopez to have success with the strikeout.

