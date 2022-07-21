F1 practice live stream: How to watch French Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Le Castellet this weekend for the French Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 7 a.m.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +100, followed by Charles Leclerc at +170. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +750. Leclerc has the best odds to be the fastest qualifier with +105 odds, Verstappen is right behind him with +125 odds.

How to watch practice for the French Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 22, 8 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, July 22, 11 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, July 23, 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Friday's practices will air on WatchESPN while Saturday's practice and qualifying will air on WatchESPN. Sunday's race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don't have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the French Grand Prix weekend.