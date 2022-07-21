F1 practice start time: When the French Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

Round 12 of the 2022 F1 season is here taking place at the French Grand Prix. The French Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, Var, France. On Sunday, drivers will race for 53 laps for a total of 309.69 km (192.43 mi).

Before we get the main event, the weekend will kick off with three practice sessions Friday and Saturday. The first practice will start at 8 a.m. ET and will air on ESPNU. Practice 2 on Friday will start at 11 a.m. and Saturday practice will start at 7 a.m. both will air on ESPN2.

Max Verstappen, who won the 2021 French Grand Prix, is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, currently installed at +110. Charles Leclerc is just behind Verstappen with +170 odds and Lewis Hamilton, who came in second last season is the third favorite to win at +750.

How to watch practice for the French Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 22, 8 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, July 22, 11 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, July 23, 7 a.m. ET

Channels: ESPNU, ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

All three practices will be available to live stream at WatchESPN or the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action from the 2022 French Grand Prix this weekend.