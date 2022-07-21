Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 3M Open

The PGA TOUR rolls into Blaine, Minnesota and TPC Twin Cities for the 2022 3M Open for its next tournament. The first round gets underway on Thursday, July 21, with the final round wrapping on Sunday, July 24. Cameron Champ won this event a year ago with a 15-under, finishing two strokes ahead of the three runner-ups. Champ enters with +6500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win this year’s tournament.

The tournament's opening day will arguably be the best weather of the weekend. There is an increased chance of rain for Friday, but the second round should be able to get in. Saturday’s third round will be the biggest question mark as it will depend on how much water falls on the course. There is an 85% chance of rain Saturday, but then the weather clears up on Sunday for the tournament’s final round.

Below is a look at the weather report from AccuWeather for the four days of the 2022 3M Open starting Thursday, July 21 and ending Sunday, July 24.

Thursday, July 21

Hi 88°, Low 66°: Breeze in the afternoon, 6% chance of rain, Wind NW 12 mph

Friday, July 22

Hi 90°, Low 70: Sunny to partly cloudy, 25% chance of rain, Wind SW 9 mph

Saturday, July 23

Hi 85°, Low 64°: Mainly cloudy, showers around, 85% chance of rain, Wind S 12 mph

Sunday, July 24

Hi 83°, Low 62°: Mostly sunny and nice, 8% chance of rain, Wind N 10 mph