How to watch the 2022 3M Open via live online stream

The PGA TOUR presents the 2022 3M Open from the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The event will be held from July 21-24. Cameron Champ won the 3M Open in 2021 with a score of 15-under, clearing runner ups Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Jhonattan Vegas by two strokes.

Champ is returning to TPC Twin Cities to defend his title. DraftKings Sportsbook has installed him as a +6500 longshot. Tony Finau (+1100), Sungjae Im (+1600), Maverick McNealy (+1600) and Hideki Matsuyama (+1600) are betting favorites.

To watch the 2022 3M Open on the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on the CBS Sports HQ Live Stream or subscribe to Paramount+ available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more with subscriptions starting at $4.99. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 3M Open are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Marquee Group:

8:15 a.m. ET: Matsyuama, Im & Hoge

Thursday Featured Groups:

8 a.m. ET: Theegala & Fowler groups

2 p.m. ET: Champ, Thompson & Reavie

2 p.m. ET: Finau, Day & Riley

Friday Marquee Group:

8:15 a.m. ET: Finau, Day & Riley

Friday Featured Groups

8:30 a.m. ET: Champ & Poston groups

2 p.m. ET: Matsuyama, Im & Hoge

2 p.m. ET: Fowler, Palmer & Laird

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2 (Thursday & Friday)

2 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3 (Saturday)

1 to 3 p.m.: General coverage

CBS, Paramount+

3 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round (Sunday)

1 to 3 p.m.: General coverage

CBS, Paramount+

3 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4