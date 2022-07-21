NASCAR schedule for Pocono Raceway

NASCAR heads to the Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The Pocono Raceway will play host to the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and the Cup Series this weekend. The action gets started on Friday, July 22, continues on Saturday, July 23 and will wrap with the Cup Series’ M&M Fan Appreciation 400 on Sunday, July 24.

The 2022 M&M Fan Appreciation 400 will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and air USA. Kyle Busch enters as the favorite with +700 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+800), Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliott (+800) and Ryan Blaney (+1000), who round out the top five drivers with the best odds to win on Sunday.

The Xfinity Series will run the 2022 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250. It’s going to be a busy day on Saturday, July 23 as practice, qualifying, and the race will all take place. Practice will be held at 9:35 a.m. ET on with qualifying running at 10:05 a.m. ET. The race itself will begin at 5 p.m. ET on to round out the day, all airing on USA. Ty Gibbs has +400 odds to win the race with Justin Allgaier (+500) and Cole Custer (+600) following him.

The Truck Series will run the 2022 CRC Brakleen 150 on Saturday morning. The trucks will be on display first on Friday. Practice will be at 4:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying running at 5 p.m. ET, both on FS1. The race will start at noon on Fox. John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite with +450 odds. Zane Smith (+500) and Ryan Preece (+550) follow as the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag.

All times below are ET.

Friday, July 22

4:30 p.m. ET — Practice, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

5:00 p.m. ET — Qualifying, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Saturday, July 23

9:35 a.m. ET — Practice, Xfinity Series — USA, USAnetwork.com

10:05 a.m. ET — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — USA, USAnetwork.com

12 p.m. ET — CRC Brakleen 150, Truck Series — Fox, Fox.com

2:35 p.m. ET — Practice, Cup Series — USA, USAnetwork.com

3:20 p.m. ET — Qualifying, Cup Series — USA, USAnetwork.com

5:00 p.m. ET — Explore the Poconos 225, Xfinity Series — USA, USAnetwork.com

Sunday, July 24

3:00 p.m. ET — Fan Appreciation 400, Xfinity Series — USA, USAnetwork.com