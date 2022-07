Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 3M Open

The PGA TOUR is in Blaine, Minnesota this week for the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. Cameron Champ will defend his title after shooting 15-under to win the event last year.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the 3M Open on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA TOUR LIVE will air coverage of the 3M Open from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p,m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 3M Open on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Tony Finau, Jason Day and Davis Riley and the trio of Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and Tom Hoge. That first trio tees off at 8:15 a.m. and the second trio tees off at 2 p.m. ET.

Finau is the betting favorite to win the tournament at +1100 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s a look at Round 2 tee times for the 2022 3M Open.