Breaking down the weather forecast for Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR is headed to Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania with events leading up to the Fan Appreciation 400 on Sunday, July 24. The weather may not play a significant role over the weekend, but there are certainly chances for rain, especially on Friday and Sunday.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Pocono Raceway this weekend in Long Pond, Pennsylvania with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, July 22

Hi 87°, Low 64°: Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon, 41% chance of rain

2:45 p.m. ET, ARCA Series, Practice

3:30 p.m. ET, ARCA Series, Qualifying

4:30 p.m. ET, Truck Series, Practice

5:00 p.m. ET, Truck Series, Qualifying

6:30 p.m. ET, ARCA Series, General Tire Delivers

Saturday, July 23

Hi 87°, Low 68°: Mostly sunny and very warm, 5% chance of rain

9:35 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series, Practice

10:05 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series, Qualifying

12:00 p.m. ET, Truck Series, CRC Brakleen 150

2:35 p.m. ET, Cup Series, Practice

3:20 p.m. ET, Cup Series, Qualifying

5:00 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series, Explore the Pocono Mountains 225

Sunday, July 24

Hi 90°, Low 67°: Partly sunny with near-record temperatures; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon, 40% chance of rain

3:00 p.m. ET, Cup Series, M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400